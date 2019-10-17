Twitter User Says Woman Thrown Out Of Moving Car In Lagos Is HIV Infected

by Temitope Alabi
A few hours ago, social media was abuzz with the story of a young lady who was seen stark naked in Ajah.

Report had it that she was thrown out of a moving vehicle in under Jubilee bridge in Ajah.

A twitter user has now shared an update about the woman, saying her name is Ene; she is HIV positive; and has been taken to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

Twitter user Solomon Buchi gave the update, writing:

Pls help. This is Ene. She is HIV positive. If you stay in Ajah, you’ll see her naked with people throwing stones and hurling insults at her. My friend rushed to take her from the road to LUTH, trying to get her medical care. LUTH is delaying. Pls retweet. We need to save her

