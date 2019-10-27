Two Abuja Residents Narrate ‘Kind Gesture’ Rendered By Police (Video)

Two men have narrated a kind gesture shown to them by some policemen in Abuja.

Narrating the story as shocking, they shared a video clip showing their appreciation towards the policemen as they thanked them for their kindness.

The men narrated how they were left stranded on the road as they had run out of fuel, and how the policemen drove them to buy fuel and back to their vehicle.

They wrote: “This is Central Abuja, our car stopped when our fuel got exhausted and with no gas station around. The police literally took us to get fuel. Unbelievable.”

Watch The Video Here: