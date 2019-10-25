Two More Videos Of Woman With Short Bulgy Arm Surfaces On Internet

Two more videos of the woman with short bulgy arm being for the same miracle surfaces on the internet.

Information Nigeria recalls the woman has been used to perform the same miracle on five different occasions by five pastors.

It was a web user identified as @nvoguehair, who raised an alarm, when she saw that the same woman was healed of the same ailment by two different pastors in different places.

The first video shows popular the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, , Chris Okafor healing the woman in his church.

The videos have the same story plot where her bulgy stunted arm grows back to its normal size after the pastors reveal what brought about the ailment and she is prayed for.

Watch the video below: