Two Nigerian Pastors Use Same Woman To Perform Same Miracle At Different Times (Video)

Wonders shall end as the same woman, whose short and bulgy arm grew back in pastor Okafor’s church, got healed again in another church.

The first video shows the moment the lady’s hand went back to its normal size after being prayed for by controversial man of God, Pastor Chris Okafor, to the amazement of the congregation of the Mountain of Liberation and miracle ministry.

The second video also shows the the woman’s arm getting healed after another pastor laid his hands on her and poured water on the arm..

Read Also: Accident Victims Die After Hospital Insisted On Police Report Before Treatment

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B3_uv88gTQP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link