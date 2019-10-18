Two Women Wake Nina Up To Reality; Claim They Are Dating Same Man (Video)

A lady, Queen Ireta has taken to social media to warn reality star, Nina Ivy to stay away from her boyfriend.

Information Nigeria recalls the former housemate of Big Brother Naija Season 3, who has been on vacation, with her mystery boyfriend in America since July had shared loved-up photos of them with the caption:

“Don’t Wake Me Up …”

Queen Ireta shared a couple of post in which she claimed she has been dating the man for three years and Nina came to sleep with her man for $200.

The lady also shared a screenshot of her chat and a video with the alleged boyfriend.

Few minutes later, another lady also stepped out to claim they are dating, adding that the man’s name is Tony Anoliefo and he hails from Anambra state.

