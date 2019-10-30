U17 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria Survive Ecuador Scare

The Nigerian U 17 national team side once again kept their Naija spirit alive as they come back from a goal down to turn the game on it’s head right at the death.

The five Times World champions had opened the scoring after just 6 minutes of play before the South American went on to equalize in the 10th minute.

The game took a nasty turn when their opponents were awarded a penalty kick which was duly converted in the second half.

Read Also: Pulisic Sets Double Record As Chelsea Thump Burnley

However, Ibrahim S’aid Osimhen, Nigerian forward who opened the scoring, had other ideas as he latched home beautifully in the 86th minute before going on to complete his hat-trick in the 90th minute to make the scoreline 3-2.

Nigeria are now through to the round of 16 of the U-17 FIFA World Cup, Brazil 2019.

Nigeria 3-2 Ecuador.

Ibrahim Said scored a hat-trick as the Golden Eaglets beat Ecuador 3-2 for their second win in the group from as many games.