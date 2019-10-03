Uche Maduagwu To DJ Cuppy: I Will Wash Your Pant, Dress Everyday If You Marry Me

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial Nollywood character, Uche Maduagwu has appealed to DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, to marry him.

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy and Actor, Uche Maduagwu

The actor pointed out that he is ready to wash the DJ’s clothes for the rest of his life if she marries him.

Also Read: ‘Why I Regret Supporting Tacha’ – Uche Maduagwu

He expressed that being the biggest actor in the entertainment industry, his fans are urging him on to marry the DJ.

See his post below:

View this post on Instagram

@cuppymusic I am ready to wash your PANT and dress everyday if you marry me… 💎💎Talk is cheap, if you truly #love a girl, then you must be prepared to be her house boy, thats what sacrifice is all about in a #relationship. 😍As the biggest #ACTOR in #Nigeria that has ever gotten the attention of @chrissyteigen in #America, ✈️ my fans in #Naija, #London, #Ghana and all over the world wants me to get married to #Cuppy, they believe we are #beautiful together, 🙄 honestly, Cuppy is a very humble #girl, but what i admire so much about her is the fountain of her intelligence, #omg, this jewel is too intelligent, thats why i am ready to wash all her dirty PANT and #DRESS even after #wedding. I prophecy to every #pretty girl praying to God for #MARRIAGE, as you type amen, by this time next year, God will answer your prayer speedily.🔥 #repost #instagram #FollowMe #Lagos #BBnaija2019 #instamood #pics #Nollywood #Abuja #music #PepperDem #blog #fashion

A post shared by Uche Maduagwu (@uchemaduagwu) on

