Uganda Announces ‘Kill The Gays’ Bill Meant To Issue Death Penalty For Homosexuals

The reintroduction of a bill that would bring in the death penalty for homosexuals, has been announced by the Ugandan government.

The ‘Kill the Gays’ bill was nullified 5 years ago due to it including the death penalty, but the government has now announced that theu will be reintroducing it within weeks.

Read Also: How Homosexuality Started In Africa – Jidenna (Video)

Simon Lokodo, the Ethics and Integrity Minister, via a statement said: ‘Homosexuality is not natural to Ugandans, but there has been a massive recruitment by gay people in schools, and especially among the youth, where they are promoting the falsehood that people are born like that

‘Our current penal law is limited. It only criminalizes the act. We want it made clear that anyone who is even involved in promotion and recruitment has to be criminalized. Those that do grave acts will be given the death sentence.’

He added that the bill which is supported by President Yoweri Museveni, will be reintroduced in parliament in the coming weeks, and hopefully will be voted in before the year runs out.

‘We have been talking to the MPs and we have mobilised them in big numbers,’ said Lokodo. ‘Many are supportive.’

‘It is a concern,’ he said. But we are ready. We don’t like blackmailing. Much as we know that this is going to irritate our supporters in budget and governance, we can’t just bend our heads and bow before people who want to impose a culture which is foreign to us.’