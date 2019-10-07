UK Is More ‘Fantastically’ Corrupt Than Nigeria: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed former prime minister of Britain, David Cameron, for describing Nigeria as a corrupt country.

The former British leader drew the irk of the former minister when he accused former President Goodluck Jonathan of being negligent in his duty which resulted in the kidnap of Chibok girls.

Reacting to an old comment by the Briton, Fani-Kayode described the United Kingdom to be more corrupt than Nigeria.

See his tweet below: