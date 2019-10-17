Unclad Lady Thrown Out Of Moving Car Currently Receiving Medical Treament In Lagos

by Amaka

Nollywood actress, Keira Hewatch, has assisted the naked woman, identified as Ene, who was allegedly dropped off by a car under Jubilee bridge in Ajah on Wednesday.

Naked woman

Information Nigeria recalls eyewitnesses claimed she was used for money ritual as she allegedly “dried up” within minutes, was unable to utter a word and looked like she was unaware of her immediate environment.

Videos of the lady were being recorded and circulated on social media with many hurling insults, throwing stones at her and refusing to help her.

Hewatch, however, came to her aid against the advice of onlookers, and drove her to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital where she is currently awaiting medical attention.

This was also confirmed by a man, Solomon Buchi on Twitter.

The web user wrote:

“Pls help. This is Ene. She is HIV positive. If you stay in Ajah, you’ll see her naked with people throwing stones and hurling insults at her. My friend rushed to take her from the road to LUTH, trying to get her medical care. LUTH is delaying. Pls retweet. We need to save her”

See full post below:

 

 

