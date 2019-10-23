UNIBEN Students Dress Like Naira Marley For Costume Day (Photos)

by Michael
UNIBEN
University of Benin, UNIBEN

Students of the University of Benin, UNIBEN have tapped into Nigeria’s music star Naira Marley for their costume day.

The students who are from the Faculty of Education took to their social media space to share the pictures from the moment.

Taking the costumes off the video from Naira Marley’s Soapy song, the enthusiastic students had the word ‘Marlians’ imprinted on it.

Naira Marley, on the other hand, is set to face trial today after being accused of alleged Internet fraud and card fraud.

See Photos Here:

Naira Marley
UNIBEN Students Dress Like Naira Marley
Naira Marley
Students of The Faculty Of Education
Naira Marley
More Photos Of UNIBEN students

 

