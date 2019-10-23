UNIBEN Students Dress Like Naira Marley For Costume Day (Photos)

Students of the University of Benin, UNIBEN have tapped into Nigeria’s music star Naira Marley for their costume day.

The students who are from the Faculty of Education took to their social media space to share the pictures from the moment.

Taking the costumes off the video from Naira Marley’s Soapy song, the enthusiastic students had the word ‘Marlians’ imprinted on it.

Naira Marley, on the other hand, is set to face trial today after being accused of alleged Internet fraud and card fraud.

See Photos Here: