UNILAG Student Allegedly Turns Into Mermaid

A female student at the University of Lagos, UNILAG has allegedly turned into a mermaid.
The student identified as Olamide made the confession that she is possessed with a marine spirit and she has been remanded by the authorities.
Students and other authorities came out with their cameras and declared her a mermaid.
It was gathered that she had hinted to be a mermaid which made students pour water on her which made her hair turn green.
From audio gathered, a student had said she’s a marine goddess and threatened her roommate after she refused her gift.
According to an inside source, she has been victimizing them and acting all weird before.
Trouble started after a girl identified as Blessing, who squatted with Olamide in Fagunwa hall, had a misunderstanding with her roommate.
