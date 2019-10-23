UNILAG Student Allegedly Turns Into Mermaid

by Michael

A female student at the University of Lagos, UNILAG has allegedly turned into a mermaid.

The student identified as Olamide made the confession that she is possessed with a marine spirit and she has been remanded by the authorities.

Students and other authorities came out with their cameras and declared her a mermaid.

It was gathered that she had hinted to be a mermaid which made students pour water on her which made her hair turn green.

From audio gathered, a student had said she’s a marine goddess and threatened her roommate after she refused her gift.

According to an inside source, she has been victimizing them and acting all weird before.

Trouble started after a girl identified as Blessing, who squatted with Olamide in Fagunwa hall, had a misunderstanding with her roommate.

See Photos Here:

Listen To The Audio Here:

Tags from the story
Mermaid, UNILAG
