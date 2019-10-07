UNILAG Suspends Sex For Grade Lecturer, Dr Boniface

According to reports, the University of Lagos has suspended its lecturer, Dr. Boniface who was involved in a sex-for-marks scandal.

The lecturer was exposed in a video by BBC Africa where an undercover journalist, Kiki Mordi, disguised as a 17-year-old admission seeker.

Speaking to Premium Times, the vice-chancellor of Unilag, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, confirmed the development on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Ogundipe said the lecturer had been suspended indefinitely.