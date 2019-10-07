UNILAG Suspends Sex For Grade Lecturer, Dr Boniface

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, the University of Lagos has suspended its lecturer, Dr. Boniface who was involved in a sex-for-marks scandal.

Sex for grades
Sex for grades

The lecturer was exposed in a video by BBC Africa where an undercover journalist, Kiki Mordi, disguised as a 17-year-old admission seeker.

Also Read: As A Father, I Am Very Appalled – Saraki Reacts To Sex-For-Marks Lecturer Exposed By BBC

Speaking to Premium Times, the vice-chancellor of Unilag,  Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, confirmed the development on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Ogundipe said the lecturer had been suspended indefinitely.

Tags from the story
Dr Boniface, UNILAG
0

You may also like

Jonathan Felicitates With Odili At 65

Kidnapped Wives Of Nasarawa State Commissioner Regains Freedom

“It is a sin to pay or receive tithes” — Pastor Chris Ojigbani

Missing $20bn: CBN Gov. Instigating Nigerians Against PDP, Jonathan – Babatope

Customs acquire 5,000 AK 47 to fight Smugglers

Customs acquire 5,000 AK 47 to fight Smugglers

Insurgency: Yobe Govt. Refurbishes 300 Classrooms, Employs 3,000 Teachers

14 Die In Edo Auto Crash

Disregard ISIL’s Propaganda, FG Tells Nigerians

Bafarawa Arrested Alongside Dokpesi, Sambo Over $2bn Arms Deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *