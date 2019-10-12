University Student Dragged Out Of Class By Parents Of Student He Impregnated (Video))

A new video has surfaced on the internet capturing the moment the parents of a University of Ghana student followed her to school, dragged out a boy who reportedly got her pregnant out of the class while lectures were ongoing.

According to reports, the student was enjoying his lecture at the popular NNB Lecture hall before the parents of the pregnant lady came to pull him out of the class saying that he must accept responsibility for his actions.

While it remains unknown what happened afterwards, here is the video below.