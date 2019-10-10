Unknown Gunmen Abduct School Principal In Kaduna

Gunmen have struck in Kaduna, and this time, they attacked the Government Technical Secondary School located at Maraban Kajuru community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna.

Report has it that the kidnappers abducted the principal of the school.

Channels TV reports that gunmen numbering about 20, stormed the school at about 12 midnight today and began to shoot sporadically into the air. The principal was kidnapped from his residence to an unknown destination.

This is happening barely a week after suspected kidnappers kidnapped six female students of Engraver’s college at Kakau Daji village in Chikun local government area of the state.