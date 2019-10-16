Unknown Gunmen Kill Father; Kidnap Two Of His Kids

by Temitope Alabi
Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a man identified as Ayuba Chashe and abducted his two children at the Yebu community in Kwali Area Council in Abuja.

Danladi Chiya, the chairman of Kwali Area Council, confirming the incident to newsmen, said it happened midnight on Monday.

This new kidnap is coming barely a week after two other kidnapping incidents were recorded in the Federal Capital.

As at the time of report, the police is yet to confirm the recent attack.

