Unknown Gunmen Kill Father; Kidnap Two Of His Kids

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a man identified as Ayuba Chashe and abducted his two children at the Yebu community in Kwali Area Council in Abuja.

Danladi Chiya, the chairman of Kwali Area Council, confirming the incident to newsmen, said it happened midnight on Monday.

Read Also: Greedy UNIPORT Staff Kidnaps Self To Get Ransom From School Management

This new kidnap is coming barely a week after two other kidnapping incidents were recorded in the Federal Capital.

As at the time of report, the police is yet to confirm the recent attack.