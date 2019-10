A policeman was said to have shot his wife dead at the Ikoyi Prison barracks, Lagos, during an argument.

The unidentified police officer reportedly pulled the trigger to his own head and ended his life after killing his wife.

According to some reports, the argument between the deceased was because his wife, a Prison warder, had threatened to end the marriage.