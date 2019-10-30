Usman Dan Fodio University Students Use Moonlight To Read Over Lack Of Power Supply

by Valerie Oke
Students of Usman Dan Fodio university using m,oonlight to read
Students of Usman Dan Fodio university reading under moonlight

Usman Dan Fodio University is currently trending on social media after the school management shared a photo of the school students reading under the moonlight as a result of bad power supply.

The photo, which was shared on the Twitter handle of the citadel of learning, has sparked reactions from Nigerians, with some querying why the students would be reading under such condition.

Some are of the view that the students reading with the condition are the unserious ones, pointing out that they could have read their books during the day time. What do you think???

Tweet and reactions below:

 

