Uti Celebrates 9 Years Since Winning Big Brother Africa 5

by Valerie Oke
Uti Nwachukwu
Uti Nwachukwu

2010 Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate 9-years since winning the reality TV show.

Read Also: BBNaija: I Have A Feeling The Winner Would Shock Everybody: Uti

He described his emergence as the 2010 winner as an act of God while narrating how unbelievable he felt after winning the reality TV show.

His words:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today Marks 9 years since I won the only ever Big Brother Africa All Stars 🌟 . Second chances are given to learn from mistakes and perfect your strategies… I listened I learned and I came back with Wisdom Self control and Resilience . . The only Housemate to Represent Nigeria 😳😱.. Lol the pressure was REAL!!!! . I still don’t know how I managed to win the hearts of Africans all over the continent. It can only be the grace and favour of God 🙏🏾🙏🏾 . I can never forget the way my heart played the most crazy AFRICAN tune just before my name was called 😂😂😂 . 9 years Later and still I still get treated like it was yesterday ♥️♥️… The Jobs keep coming. The Fanbase keep growing and My Gratitude never Fades. . To everyone who stood by me then till Now , I say a very massive thank you and throwing out kizzzezzzzz😘😘😘😘😘😘 . Hopefully I can keep making u proud as God keeps promoting us!!! UFC!!! (Uti Fan Club) hahaha… Kai. Nostalgia 😅👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾… I LOVE YALL… LETS KEEP WINNING 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 . #Tbt #BigbrotherAfrica #Bbnaija #Allstars #winner

A post shared by Uti Nwachukwu (@siruti) on Oct 17, 2019 at 1:47pm PDT

Tags from the story
big brother africa, Uti Nwachukwu
0

You may also like

“Tiwa Savage is awesome” – Nollywood Actress, Stella Damasus gushes

MC Galaxy shows off his girlfriend as they kiss (Photo)

Charly Boy shares beautiful new photos of himself with his 101-year-old mum

Nike Oshinowo: ‘I Have decided to worship God at home…my presence always distract in church’

French Montana can’t keep his hands off bikini-clad lady’s ass on a beach in Barcelona (photos)

Kiki Osinbajo says she’s in love with Wizkid and Tiwa Savage’s love

Why Wizkid is special to me – Tiwa Savage

AMVCA 2017: Exclusive Red Carpet Photos

AY reacts to Davido’s N45m Porsche car surprise birthday gift to girlfriend Chioma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *