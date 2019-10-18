Uti Celebrates 9 Years Since Winning Big Brother Africa 5

2010 Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate 9-years since winning the reality TV show.
He described his emergence as the 2010 winner as an act of God while narrating how unbelievable he felt after winning the reality TV show.
His words:
Today Marks 9 years since I won the only ever Big Brother Africa All Stars 🌟 . Second chances are given to learn from mistakes and perfect your strategies… I listened I learned and I came back with Wisdom Self control and Resilience . . The only Housemate to Represent Nigeria 😳😱.. Lol the pressure was REAL!!!! . I still don’t know how I managed to win the hearts of Africans all over the continent. It can only be the grace and favour of God 🙏🏾🙏🏾 . I can never forget the way my heart played the most crazy AFRICAN tune just before my name was called 😂😂😂 . 9 years Later and still I still get treated like it was yesterday ♥️♥️… The Jobs keep coming. The Fanbase keep growing and My Gratitude never Fades. . To everyone who stood by me then till Now , I say a very massive thank you and throwing out kizzzezzzzz😘😘😘😘😘😘 . Hopefully I can keep making u proud as God keeps promoting us!!! UFC!!! (Uti Fan Club) hahaha… Kai. Nostalgia 😅👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾… I LOVE YALL… LETS KEEP WINNING 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 . #Tbt #BigbrotherAfrica #Bbnaija #Allstars #winner