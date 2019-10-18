Vector Accepts Rap Battle Challenge With M.I

Popular Nigerian rapper, Vector has accepted to engage in a rap face-off with MI after an offer of N40 million was put at his table.

Recall that London based-Nigerian singer, Willie XO offered 20 Million for a rap battle Face off between Vector and MI Abaga but unfortunately there was no response.

Also Read: M.I Vs Vector Diss Track Is An Assignment Topic In Ibadan Polytechnic

Willie XO increased the offer from 20m to 30m and Hushpuppi supported with 10m that’s 40 million naira for the face off rap challenge.

In a recent video, the rapper agrees to take Rap Battle Face Off with MI Abaga.

Watch the video below: