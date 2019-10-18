Vector Agrees To Face M.I In Rap Battle (Video)

Nigerian rapper Vector has agreed to the challenge presented to him against fellow rapper MI.

Vector in a video he posted on his Instagram expresses how important this challenge will be for the rap culture and most importantly how serious it is because of the price tag to it.

According to Vector: “t’s great… 40 million is big money. So now, I don take the challenge. The challenge right now is I’m good to go. Just let me know the date, the time, the venue and I’m good to go… Let’s go and rap. Don’t worry! It’s rap.”

MI, however, is yet to reply to Vthis call for a challenge with his rap colleague.

See His Post Here: