Vector Drag M.I, Jesse Jagz In His ‘Judas The Rat’ (Photo)

Nigerian rapper Vector, who started a diss recently against fellow rapper MI has also dragged Jesse Jagz.

His diss started with ‘the Purge’ which also got MI responding with ‘The Viper.’

Vector has released another diss track targeted at not only MI but adding Jesse Jagz to his diss which he titles ‘Judas The Rat.’

In ‘Judas The Rat’, Vector while dissing MI also dragged his brother Jesse Jagz, calling him a struggling artiste.

Listen To Track Here: