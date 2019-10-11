Vector Drags Jesse Jags Through The Mud In Diss Reply To M.I

by Verity
Vector and M.I Abaga
Vector and M.I Abaga

Nigerian rapper, Vector has replied M.I Abaga diss “The Viper” and the whole of Twitter is left abuzz because “he dragged Jesse Jags into it.”

M.I had received several accolades after he dropped his diss to Vector who had first dissed him in earlier.

However, Vector has replied again in ‘Judas the Rat’ and some fans think he went overboard with his emotions calling out M.I’s brother, Jesse Jags.

There are rap lovers who think Vector wasn’t wrong because a diss is a diss and M.I also dragged him in his reply.

See some reactions

Tags from the story
Jesse Jags, Judas the Rat, M.I Abaga, The viper, Vector
0

You may also like

FG Launches New Policy: Expose Corruption And Make Money

court dismiss divorce case

You Can’t Divorce Your Wife; Court Tells Ubi Franklin

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today:5th August

7 Takeaways From Gov Fayose’s Statement

I could never have called Dino Melaye a clown – Saraki

Wole Soyinka

Soyinka finally responds to airline seat saga

Nigeria’s unemployment rate is not mere statistics, its human – Oby Ezekwesili

Pocket picker rescued by Police man

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Reno Omokri Shades Abike Dabiri For Not Celebrating Igbo Man Appointed Minister In Canada But Quick To Mention Igbo Boys In UAE Robbery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *