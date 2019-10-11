Vector Drags Jesse Jags Through The Mud In Diss Reply To M.I

Nigerian rapper, Vector has replied M.I Abaga diss “The Viper” and the whole of Twitter is left abuzz because “he dragged Jesse Jags into it.”

M.I had received several accolades after he dropped his diss to Vector who had first dissed him in earlier.

However, Vector has replied again in ‘Judas the Rat’ and some fans think he went overboard with his emotions calling out M.I’s brother, Jesse Jags.

There are rap lovers who think Vector wasn’t wrong because a diss is a diss and M.I also dragged him in his reply.

See some reactions

In #JudasTheRat: ~Vector kept mentioning Jesse Jagz upandan. ~Saying MI supports rappers to make gain.(business not Charity org.)🤔 ~80% of time, he was explaining himself when no asked him. *Lanre please take your L in peace and let us rest. M.I has won this one!!! — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@classicNedu) October 11, 2019

To me, #JudasTheRat is not a diss track per se, he knows MI isn’t replying anymore, so what’s the point? it’s an end of discussion, a clear of doubt for his fans, a revelation and the truth. No beating around the bush. — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) October 11, 2019

Vector didn’t play with words on #JudasTheRat he told a story and brought proof. He talked about his Ls and his mistakes and wasn’t subtle about it. #TheViper might be better because of the lyrical depth and false accusations laid down just to feel like the bigger person. — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) October 11, 2019

Just listened to Vector's diss and all I can say is L for Lanre My gee was trying so hard to victimize himself and make us pity him as if it's our fault MI makes bigger moves or is rated higher. Tbh MI doesn't need to respond to this “cry for pity” abeg. #JudasTheRat — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) October 11, 2019

MI obviously got to vector , I am a hard core vector fan but I feel he was very emotional about his clapback….

make it sound like rap not a crybaby .. most things he said about MI are facts but put out using the wrong tempo . Vector can do better than #JudasTheRat — IgboMade (@volqx) October 11, 2019

But some people are dumb sha, Vector never said Jesse Jagz was not good. He acknowledged the fact that Jesse J is a gift to his brother but MI didn't utilize the gift well. But most of you didn’t even listen the track well.. you just want to tweet leamao #JudasTheRat — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ (@tolutezzy_) October 11, 2019