Vector Finally Replies M.I’s Diss Record, ‘The Viper’

Rapper, Vector has finally released a response to MI Abaga’s diss track with a diss record titled ‘Judas the Rat’ – Pastor’s son.’

Recall M.I just last week, released a diss track for Vector where he slammed the latter calling him a fake rapper who has never helped anyone succeed.

Read Also: ‘Your Hatred, Bitterness Is The Reason Your Career Is Dead’ – M.I Knocks Vector

Vector has now responded to the rapper and as has expected went deep as he was heard in the record dissing MI for neglecting his own family.

Listen to the new diss record here;