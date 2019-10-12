“Vector Is Disrespectful” – Seun Kuti Says As He Listens To #JudasTheRat

Popular singer, Seun Kuti has dropped his two cents as he listens to Vector’s #JudasTheRat diss track for MI as their beef continues.

The two rappers have been taking swipes at each other for the last few days, and in the latest attack, Vector took a swipe at MI’s claim of helping others.

While vibing to the song, Seun described Vector as being disrespectful for calling his name in the song.

Watch the video below: