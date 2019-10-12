“Vector Is Disrespectful” – Seun Kuti Says As He Listens To #JudasTheRat

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular singer, Seun Kuti has dropped his two cents as he listens to Vector’s #JudasTheRat diss track for MI as their beef continues.

Seun Kuti
Nigerian Artiste – Seun Kuti

The two rappers have been taking swipes at each other for the last few days, and in the latest attack, Vector took a swipe at MI’s claim of helping others. 

Also Read: Seun Kuti Attacks ASUU For Keeping Mute In ‘Sex-For-Grades’ Scandal (Photo)

While vibing to the song, Seun described Vector as being disrespectful for calling his name in the song.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#JudasTherat, mi, Seun Kuti, Vector
0

You may also like

Nigerian music act Runtown advices fans, Nigerians as Christmas frenzy heightened

Miyonse Is The Latest Brand Ambassador Of SamVita Foods

PHOTOS: Afrocandy Returns To Nigeria

You Need To See These 19 Surprising Facts About Chris Brown!!

Gord Brownie Battles Brain Cancer

Actress turned Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi tells us why she dropped acting

Hushpuppi and Mr. Jollof come for each other on Instagram

Between Tyrese Gibson and a fan who questioned his plan to move to Abu Dhabi despite declaring he’s broke

Annie Idibia Shares New Photo Of Baby Olivia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *