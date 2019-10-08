Vector Teams Up With Davido On New Song Amid Beef With MI Abaga (Video)

Popular rapper, Vector has teamed up with fellow colleague, Davido to release a new track titled, Comfort, which is produced by Vstik and Mr Eff.

This is coming after the rapper engaged in a music war with MI Abaga in which he dropped a diss track titled, ‘Tetracycling’ and the latter responded in ‘The Viper.’

Amidst the beef, DMW Boss, Davido has on Tuesday confirmed via his Instagram page that he would be collaborating with the rapper

The release date of the highly anticipated track, however, is yet to be announced to fans.

Here’s a glimpse of what is to be expected below: