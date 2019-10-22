Vehicles Used In Aso Rock Were Bought In 1999 — Presidency

Jalal Arabi, permanent secretary, state house, has said that some of the vehicles used for daily operations in the presidential villa, Abuja were purchased in 1999.

The Permanent Secretary said this when he led his management team to the national assembly for the defence of the 2020 budget proposals of the state house before the committee on special duties, on Monday in Abuja.

Read Also: Why Nigeria’s 2020 Budget Is Empty: Peter Obi

He said: “With the release of funds in 2018, some of the vehicles, especially security vehicles were replaced, spares purchased but we are still nowhere near our optimal level since no vehicles were purchased this year (2019).

“The proposals are in line with our provisions in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) document, discussed and agreed with the Budget Office of the Federation, and is to be implemented over three years.”