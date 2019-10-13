Veteran Actor, Harry B Shows Rapping Skills In New Music (Video)

by Michael
Veteran Actor Harry B
Veteran Actor Harry B And Davido

Popular Nollywood actor Harry B, has shown off his rapping skills back-to-back in another new song.

Yet again, Harry B secures himself another collaboration with another upcoming artiste from Eastern Nigeria, Slim Brown in their new single titled ‘Isi Na Wall.’

Recall Harry B did a cover to Slim Brown’s song titled. ZAMO ZAMO which captured his attention and earned him a remix for the song.

Now the duo has teamed up to make another music track as Harry B shows off just how much of a rapper he is.

Watch The Video Here:

 

