Veteran Actress Liz Benson Becomes Grandmother

Veteran actress Liz Benson is in a very happy state now as reports have confirmed that she is now a grandmother.

According to reports, the actress, who announced a while back that she is also now a preacher, welcomed her grandchild, a baby boy on the 1st of October.

Liz’s daughter Lilian and her hubby, Promise Diribe, welcomed their first child, a boy who has since been christened Elkanah Ugonna Diribe.

Lilian and Promise tied the knot in April 2017.

Big congratulations to the family.