Veteran Actress Liz Benson Becomes Grandmother

by Temitope Alabi
Liz Benson granchild
Liz Benson grandchild

Veteran actress Liz Benson is in a very happy state now as reports have confirmed that she is now a grandmother.

According to reports, the actress, who announced a while back that she is also now a preacher, welcomed her grandchild, a baby boy on the 1st of October.

Read Also: Check out new photos of veteran actress, Liz Benson, husband, beautiful daughter

Liz’s daughter Lilian and her hubby, Promise Diribe, welcomed their first child, a boy who has since been christened Elkanah Ugonna Diribe.

Lilian and Promise tied the knot in April 2017.

Big congratulations to the family.

 

Tags from the story
Elkanah, Liz Benson, Ugonna Diribe
0

You may also like

Daniella Okeke celebrates birthday with stunning photos

Jude Orhorha: I Still Regret Aborting My First Child

#BBNaija: Could Evicted Housemate Anto be pregnant? (Photos)

Nkem Ike Vows Never To Leave Super Eagles Striker, Nnamdi Oduamadi

Why I quit boxing for acting – Mr Ibu

Veteran singer, Charly Boy advices ladies on difficult marriage

Angry Lagosians Tie ‘Juju’ in Transformer, Dares NEPA to cut it (photos)

Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Protest At RCCG

Baba Suwe Very Sick – Yomi Fabiyi Raises Alarm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *