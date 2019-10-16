Veteran Actress, Mama Rainbow Turns 77

by Temitope Alabi
Mama Rainbow
Mama Rainbow

Nollywood veteran Idowu Phillips aka Mama Rainbow is a year older today.

The actress has since taken to her IG page to release stunning new images of herself as she clocks 77 today, October 16th.

Read Also: Actress Mama Rainbow celebrates her 76th birthday with beautiful photos

In some photos Mama Rainbow donned a traditional outfit while in others, she sat pretty in an all-black outfit complete with a crown on her head.

The veteran actress had her face beautiful made up for her photos.

Idowu Philips was born in 1942 and recently revealed that she will be celebrating her birthday in Dubai.

Mama Rainbow
Mama Rainbow
Mama Rainbow
Mama Rainbow
Tags from the story
Mama Rainbow
0

You may also like

Two sets of twins wed in Akwa Ibom State

Mubi Killings: FG Says School Authorities are to be Blamed

Don’t be scared to ‘toast’ me: Karen Dares Guys, Says She’s Single and Ready to Mingle!

Naira Marley

Naira Marley Barred From Performing At Unilag Over Court Case

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo condemns the attack in London

House of Rep. set to investigate N13bn found in Ikoyi

Why I joined Buhari’s APC campaign train – Olusegun Obasanjo’s son opens up

Catholic priest arrested for shooting his assistant

IPOB member buried in form of a rocket

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *