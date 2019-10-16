Veteran Actress, Mama Rainbow Turns 77

Nollywood veteran Idowu Phillips aka Mama Rainbow is a year older today.

The actress has since taken to her IG page to release stunning new images of herself as she clocks 77 today, October 16th.

Read Also: Actress Mama Rainbow celebrates her 76th birthday with beautiful photos

In some photos Mama Rainbow donned a traditional outfit while in others, she sat pretty in an all-black outfit complete with a crown on her head.

The veteran actress had her face beautiful made up for her photos.

Idowu Philips was born in 1942 and recently revealed that she will be celebrating her birthday in Dubai.