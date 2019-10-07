Veteran Media Personality, Kunle Olasope, Dies At 82

by Temitope Alabi

Kunle Olasope

Veteran media personality, Otunba Kunle Olasope, is dead.

Olasope, who hailed from Efon-Alaaye, Ekiti State, was an eminent journalist before he died.

He reportedly died in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday at the age of 82.

Former Secretary-General, Efon Development League, Prince Adeyemi Adejoju, confirmed Olasope’s passing saying;

“The late Olohun Iyo of Africa served Ekiti and Nigeria to the best of his abilities while he lived. He was indeed a great ambassador on many fronts.

“May the Lord console all, his nuclear and extended families as well as the Ekiti West Diocese of Anglican Communion and Efon Alaaye community at large,” Adejolu stated.

Olasope has gone down in history as the first male face and voice on television in Africa when Western Nigeria Television was established in Ibadan.

He was also the Chief  Press Secretary to the then Ogun State Governor Olabisi Onabanjo between 1979 and 2003.

May his soul rest in peace.

