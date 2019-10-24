Veteran Nigerian Actor, Sadiq Daba, Critically Ill, Seeks Help From Nigerians

Dr Joel Odumakin, president, Centre for Change, has shared that veteran Nigerian TV personality and actor, Mr Sadiq Daba, is critically ill and needs help.

Odumakin who appealed on Wednesday, 23rd October, calls on well-meaning Nigerian to assist the TV personality.

Odumakin said: “We reached out to you on this platform for your kind assistance, we are glad to iterate that your generous contributions made possible the medical treatments that have kept him alive till date.”

“In recent times, his health took a nosedive. This necessitates Intensive Care as he is diagnosed with Chronic Pulmonary Disease.

We use this medium to appeal to you, our great people to lend a helping hand to our ailing TV Personality.

May your love for our fellow human beings be eternally rewarded as we pray for the swift healing of our friend, Sadiq.

Please send your support to the dedicated account and send the alert through messenger. Let us hit NGN1 Million target:

Bank Name: UBA

Account Name: Abubakar Sadiq DABA.

Account Number.1005382276.”