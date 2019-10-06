Victoria Kimani Hails Vector For Stripping MI Naked On Twitter

by Eyitemi
Vector and MI Abaga
Vector and MI Abaga

Shortly after rapper Vector shared on his Instagram page that his diss track aimed at fellow indigenous rapper, Mi Abaga, is just a tip of the iceberg, Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani, has praised him.

Victoria Kimani, who took to Vector’s comment section on Instagram said: ‘Damn you ethered that Nigga.’

The duo of MI and Vector were former record label mates at YSG entertainment before the latter left first.

Read Also: Your Hatred, Bitterness Is The Reason Your Career Is Dead – MI Abaga Replies Vector (Audio)

Vector is currently signed to Grap entertainments.

Their exchange below:

Tags from the story
mi, Vector, Victoria Kimani
0

You may also like

Media Mogul, Mo Abudu Reveal Ideas That Has Worked For Her In Business

‘Don’t compare us! Bobrisky and I are not mates’ – Crossdresser Tunde OAP Fires

More photos from actress Wunmi Toriola’s wedding in Lagos

Breaking News: Sam Loco Efe Is Dead

Ogun state declares June 12 public holiday

Humbling Photo Of Iyanya Before Fame

Vogue Magazine Features Tiwa Savage And This Was Her Reaction

Ini Edo Removes Husband’s Name From Twitter Handle

Ini Edo Removes Husband’s Name From Twitter Handle

New Music: Qdot – Atewo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *