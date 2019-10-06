Victoria Kimani Hails Vector For Stripping MI Naked On Twitter

Shortly after rapper Vector shared on his Instagram page that his diss track aimed at fellow indigenous rapper, Mi Abaga, is just a tip of the iceberg, Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani, has praised him.

Victoria Kimani, who took to Vector’s comment section on Instagram said: ‘Damn you ethered that Nigga.’

The duo of MI and Vector were former record label mates at YSG entertainment before the latter left first.

Read Also: Your Hatred, Bitterness Is The Reason Your Career Is Dead – MI Abaga Replies Vector (Audio)

Vector is currently signed to Grap entertainments.

Their exchange below: