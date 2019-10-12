Victoria Kimani Reacts To Accusations Of Sleeping With Wizkid

Following social media meltdown over Vector’s response to M.I via a diss rack, former Chocolate City artiste Victoria Kimani, also shared her thoughts and subbed her former boss.

Not long after she shaded M.I, a follower respondedm accusing her of being a disgrace and sleeping with Wizkid.

The accuser identified as Pearl tweeted;

“Victoria you are a real disgrace to womanhood and Chocolate City team that has had your back for years even with all your bad misbehaviours. I will expose you for the person you really are since you decided to involve yourself in what doesn’t concern you

The same CC team including Ice and M were the ones begging for you when you were always going to sleep with Wiz even if you knew he was dating Tanya and she caught you and almost beat your ass up that you had to jump window.

Now you come out with your disloyal ass to chat shit of this same people. Please I beg you try and deny it cos I have receipts and more of the type of person you are. The biggest snake of all. Just sit this one out!.”

Victoria responded saying;

“Lmao. Aww this was Cute. 1. You must be one of M’s side chicks that he had working for free at the same office his girl was slaving at. 2. I can sleep with who I want, when I want ..how I want. in any position I want ..so what’s next. 3. Love ya sis”