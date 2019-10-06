Victoria Kimani Under Fire For Slamming Nigerians Over Their Love For BBNaija

by Temitope Alabi
Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani has come under massive fire for saying Big Brother Naija reality TV show keeps people ‘dormant, distracted & jobless .’

Kimani had taken to her Twitter page to criticize the reality show saying people invest more of their time watching it, in turn, making them dormant and jobless.

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘Certain TV Shows Aim At Keeping People Dormant, Jobless’ – Victoria Kimani

She wrote: ‘No offense to anyone who watches big brother ….. but imagine if you invested that same amount of time Building your business as you watch other people’s lives …. sometimes I think certain tv shows conspire to keep people dormant, distracted & jobless.’

Nigerians have since taken to her comment section to call her out. Read some of the comments below;

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Victoria Kimani
