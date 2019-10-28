[Video]: Being A Cleric Is A Career, Not God’s Calling – Reverend Obofour

Rev. Obofour, founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, is of the opinion that all Pastors in Ghana including himself, are not called by God.

According to the controversial Ghanaian preacher, it is foolish to call pastors “fake” because no Pastor was called by God.

He went on to warn Pastors in Pentecostal, Presbyterian, Roman Catholic and other churches to stop referring to other pastors as fake till they prove their calling.

“Shut up there, who gave you the right to call another pastor fake? We are all one because God has no called any of us. Any pastor who claims God called him should show me the number God called him on and the certificate,” he said.

Watch video;