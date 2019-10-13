[Video]: Cardi B Weeps As Husband Presents Her With Diamond Ring

by Temitope Alabi
Cardi B and Offset
Rapper Cardi B broke down in tears recently after her husband rapper Offset presented her with an expensive birthday gift.

Via a video shared on social media, Offset could be seen gifting his wife with a glorious diamond ring said to be the titanic ring.

Sharing the video on her IG page, Cardi captioned it;

Thank you sooo much babe @offsetyrn I can’t believe it 😱Deum @pristine_jewelers ! I’m so happy ❤️Soo grateful

Watch the video below:

Offset and Cardi B also have a daughter named Kulture and tied the knot in 2017.

