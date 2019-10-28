[Video]: Cossy Ojaikor Unhooks Bra To Show How Perky Her Boobs Are

by Temitope Alabi
Cossy Ojiakor
Nollywood Actress Cossy Ojiakor

Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor has again displayed her boobs in a new video shared on her Instagram page.

The video sees the actress saying she would be punishing herself for burning the chicken she was meant to cook with.

Read Also: Cossy Ojiakor Whines Seductively, Shows Bum (Video)

Cossy, in the video, wore a black bra which stayed unhooked as she lifted her hands up to see to her self-given punishment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4ICOxvg5cu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is coming just weeks after she decided on preaching the gospel while also showing off her boobs in the process.

Her video has since garnered over 6,000 views.

Tags from the story
cossy ojiakor
0

You may also like

It’s tough for young artistes in Nigeria –Zimo Beat

Dorcas Shola Fapson Shouts ‘Ojoro’ Before Announcing Wizkid winner at Headies

Toke Makinwa Calls Out Frank Edoho’s Wife Over Poor Furniture In Her House

PHOTO: Check Out Yvonne Nelson Without Make-Up

Nollywood Actor, Femi Adebayo Dressed As A Beautiful Lady (Photos)

Daddy Freeze is a modern day Martin Luther – Nigerian journalist, Gbenga Aborowa writes

Most Nigerian Men In UK Marry British Ladies To Get Papers – Iya Rainbow’s Son Confesses

Why Moji Olaiya’s Daughter Remains Inconsolable

Why Moji Olaiya’s Daughter Remains Inconsolable

”I Am Single” Says Former Project Fame Contestant, Tolu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *