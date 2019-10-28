[Video]: Cossy Ojaikor Unhooks Bra To Show How Perky Her Boobs Are

Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor has again displayed her boobs in a new video shared on her Instagram page.

The video sees the actress saying she would be punishing herself for burning the chicken she was meant to cook with.

Read Also: Cossy Ojiakor Whines Seductively, Shows Bum (Video)

Cossy, in the video, wore a black bra which stayed unhooked as she lifted her hands up to see to her self-given punishment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4ICOxvg5cu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is coming just weeks after she decided on preaching the gospel while also showing off her boobs in the process.

Her video has since garnered over 6,000 views.