[Video] Falana Attacks Moghalu For Dumping YPP For Political Gains

by Valerie Oke

 

Kingsley Moghalu
Kingsley Moghalu

Popular lawyer, Femi Falana has accused Kingsley Moghalu, a former Presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election of taking up an appointment from President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration.

The accusation was made by Falana(SAN) at 2019 Felabration symposium; “The FELA Debates,” a segment of the annual festival in honour of the iconic Legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, held at the NECA HOUSE, Lagos.

He lambasted the organizers of the event for recognising opportunism by decorating Kingsley Moghalu who ‘discarded’ his own political party for personal gains.

Read Also: Kingsley Moghalu Resigns From YPP, Calls For Electronic Voting

“I think it is unfair to single out Dr. Moghalu for recognition, we should not celebrate opportunism. Here is a politician who contested under a platform of a political party who has now moved conveniently to the APC, they have just given him an appointment and he has now discarded his own political party, I don’t think that is fair for us,” he added.

See video

Tags from the story
Felabration, femi falana, Kingsley Moghalu
0

You may also like

APC Colluding With DSS, INEC To Transfer Election Tribunal Judges – PDP Alleges

IPOB hails Obasanjo, on open letter to President Buhari

Nigerians Have High Expectations, You Mustn’t Disappoint Them, Anyaoku Tells Buhari

International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA): Regional Project Coordinator Vacancy

I Was Placed Under House Arrest In Port Harcourt, Says Fayose

Shehu Sani: Never ever pet or pamper those in power, for the end of doing so, is always tragic

Six Reasons Why Governor Godswill Akpabio Is Not A Reckless Spender – Chief Press Secretary

Follow Buhari’s Footsteps; Declare Your Assets, APC Tells Fayose

atiku is not a nigerian

#Election2019: Buhari narrowly beats Atiku in Nasarawa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *