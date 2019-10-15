[Video] Falana Attacks Moghalu For Dumping YPP For Political Gains

Popular lawyer, Femi Falana has accused Kingsley Moghalu, a former Presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election of taking up an appointment from President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration.

The accusation was made by Falana(SAN) at 2019 Felabration symposium; “The FELA Debates,” a segment of the annual festival in honour of the iconic Legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, held at the NECA HOUSE, Lagos.

He lambasted the organizers of the event for recognising opportunism by decorating Kingsley Moghalu who ‘discarded’ his own political party for personal gains.

“I think it is unfair to single out Dr. Moghalu for recognition, we should not celebrate opportunism. Here is a politician who contested under a platform of a political party who has now moved conveniently to the APC, they have just given him an appointment and he has now discarded his own political party, I don’t think that is fair for us,” he added.

