[Video]: Female Student Slaps Man Who Proposed To Her In Lecture Hall

by Temitope Alabi
A viral video has since gotten many talking online.

The video shows the moment an unidentified man was slapped by a Benue University student he proposed to in a classroom.

The young lady who probably felt embarrassed by the scene her alleged “boyfriend’s proposal” caused, first insulted the young man for the act then went on to slap him before walking away as her classmates watched in awe.

Watch the viral video below and share your thoughts with us;

 

