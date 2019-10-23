[Video]: Lady Accuses Davido Of Impregnating Her Sister

by Temitope Alabi
Davido
Nigerian Singer Davido

Nigerian singer Davido has again made the news after a young lady released a video claiming he impregnated her sister.

Davido, born David Adeleke, recently welcomed his third child, a son, with beau Chioma.

According to the lady in the video, Davido impregnated her sister and refused to take responsibility for it. The young lady went on to say that her sister has been trying to call the singer but has not been able to reach him.

The video has since caused a stir online and has gotten many bashing the ladies.

Watch video below;

https://t.co/ChDEVu0qgW

