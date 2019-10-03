[Video]: Male Caterer Recounts How He Was Robbed, Raped In Lagos

A male caterer in Lagos in a new documentary has recounted how he was robbed and defiled by the armed robbers.

The young man whose name has been given as Ayomide Idowu, in an interview with GTV, said same night he was robbed and raped, some Nigerian police officers also arrested him somewhere in CMS.

Read Also: Dolapo Badmus Says Police Officers Who Killed Suspected Armed Robbers Will Face The Law

Idowu, in the video, said he had gone to cater a birthday party on June 10, 2019, and on getting to the venue for the job, the client and his friend robbed him of the N5000 on him, raped him then proceeded to kick him out of the house.

With no money on him, he had to trek from CMS to Ajegunle before he was arrested by policemen.

Watch the video below