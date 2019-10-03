[Video]: Male Caterer Recounts How He Was Robbed, Raped In Lagos

by Temitope Alabi
Ayomide Idowu
Ayomide Idowu

A male caterer in Lagos in a new documentary has recounted how he was robbed and defiled by the armed robbers. 

The young man whose name has been given as Ayomide Idowu, in an interview with GTV, said same night he was robbed and raped, some Nigerian police officers also arrested him somewhere in CMS.

Read Also: Dolapo Badmus Says Police Officers Who Killed Suspected Armed Robbers Will Face The Law

Idowu, in the video, said he had gone to cater a birthday party on June 10, 2019, and on getting to the venue for the job, the client and his friend robbed him of the N5000 on him, raped him then proceeded to kick him out of the house.

With no money on him, he had to trek from CMS to Ajegunle before he was arrested by policemen.

Watch the video below

Tags from the story
Ayomide Idowu, CMS, homosexuality, Rape
0

You may also like

Arsenal In Talks With Milan Striker

Gunman Storms Lover’s House, Kills Her And 7 Of Her Family Members

Ex-minister destroys 10 boreholes he built because he lost an election

Aregbesola appoints Tinubu, Soyinka, others trustees of Awo Institute

Female Student Shot To Death For Fighting Off Armed Robbers Who Tried To Molest Her

Medicinal Plants Could Earn Nigeria $100bn Annually – NIMPA

Two Nigerians Make Forbes’ 10 Young African Millionaires List

Northern Plateau Attacks Berom Agenda To Wipe Out Muslims – JNI

Strike: ASUU’s Aim Is Bringing Down Jonathan’s Government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *