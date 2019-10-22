[Video]: Man Beats Up Bobrisky Up After Hitting Her Car

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky
Nigerian Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has again found herself in the news and this time it is for assault.

According to a video circulating online, Bob had her car hit by a Nigerian man who, instead of trying to sort the issue amicably, went on to beat Bob and trash her phone.

The video has since gotten many talking online with some taking the side of the man who abused Bob, while others are on Bob’s side.

Guys, what do you think? Should Bob press charges against this man?

