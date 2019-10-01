[Video]: Models Spotted Cat Walking In Transparent Van In Lagos

by Temitope Alabi
Just a few months after the Nigerian singer, Tekno went viral for transporting half-naked women in a transparent van on the highway, another video has surfaced.

This new video shows some models in the same transparent van cat-walking.

Recall Tekno came under massive heat for this act. The singer was reportedly transporting the women for a music video.

The move of course, did not sit down well with many Nigerians who called him out for this saying he is promoting immorality.

See the new video below;

Models spotted cat-walking in a transparent van in Lagos

