[Video]: Ned Nwoko Celebrates His Wife, Regina Daniels, As She Turns A Year Older

Billionaire Senator, Ned Nwoko is sure a man in love as he was captured on video treating his beautiful wife, actress Regina Daniels to the time of her life as she turned a year older.

Regina, who recently turned a year older, was treated to a surprise birthday bash by her man and it was beautiful.

The love birds are currently having a nice time together in Dubai.

Ned was also seen with flowers for her.

Watch the video below