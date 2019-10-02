[Video] Nobody In The World Has The Swag Of Nigerians: Osinbajo

by Verity
VP Osinbajo
VP Osinbajo

In an event to mark the 59th independent anniversary of the country on Tuesday, October 1st, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo hailed the beautiful attributes of the Nigerian people.

According to vice president Osinbajo, Nigerians have a unique ‘swag’ that make them stand out.

Osinbajo said whether its dance move from ‘Sekem, Skelewu, Shakitibobo and most recently Zanku, nobody dances better than Nigerians.

Read Also: N90b Allegations: Osinbajo Is Innocent: CAN President Declares

His words; One of the attributes of the Nigerian people is the uniquely confident way we stand out – what many call the Nigerian swag.

With dance, whether it is skelewu, shakitibobo, shaku-shaku or zanku, every Nigerian can dance and where necessary “Gbe body e”.

He added also that: The Nigerian Spirit is indomitable and our languages are taught in countries around the world.

Here is a kindergarten class in China learning the Igbo language.

See video below

Tags from the story
Nigeria At 59, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

Say or Do as You Wish, Sovereign National Conference Remains Unrealistic – Senate

Nigerian Lady Graduates With 1st Class Honours In Chemical Engineering From A Hungary University

Adamawa IDP camp record 300 baby deliveries

Boko Haram kill five persons in suicide attack in Borno

Police arrests mother for burning her son’s chest with iron

IGP

“In Nigeria or which part of the world??” – Nigerians Ask Police Chief For Saying ‘Request to search officers before they search you’

Tottenham fan beaten after mistaken as a Chelsea supporter

President Buhari orders government officials back to Osinbajo

Boko Haram crisis: Speaker appeals for British assistance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *