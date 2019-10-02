[Video] Nobody In The World Has The Swag Of Nigerians: Osinbajo

In an event to mark the 59th independent anniversary of the country on Tuesday, October 1st, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo hailed the beautiful attributes of the Nigerian people.

According to vice president Osinbajo, Nigerians have a unique ‘swag’ that make them stand out.

Osinbajo said whether its dance move from ‘Sekem, Skelewu, Shakitibobo and most recently Zanku, nobody dances better than Nigerians.

His words; One of the attributes of the Nigerian people is the uniquely confident way we stand out – what many call the Nigerian swag.

With dance, whether it is skelewu, shakitibobo, shaku-shaku or zanku, every Nigerian can dance and where necessary “Gbe body e”.

He added also that: The Nigerian Spirit is indomitable and our languages are taught in countries around the world.

Here is a kindergarten class in China learning the Igbo language.

See video below

