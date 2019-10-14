[Video] Undergraduate Steals From Friends, Pours Sniper In Their Food, Drink

A 400L student of Tai Solarin University of Education is currently in the custody of school authorities after he allegedly stole and poisoned his friends with sniper.

According to the victim, Sani Iyabo, popularly known as Paramount Komedy, the suspect poured sniper in her drink and food after stealing N57,000 from her account.

“After stealing my money, he went ahead and poured sniper in my drink and food, d little I ate out of d food caused me a lot of harm last week but I thank God for life…we v been so cool to u @efynwamama, I even suspected someone else…. this guy no want make I blow…I had to deceive him here….but what if I let him go and he hurt me in future? am so sad he wanted to kill me and @mariotalker.

”It was not easy taking the guy to the school authorities kus everyone is just angry, it’s so sad kus this guy has been working with us for a while and I liked him so much, he is with d school authorities, I feel pity for him still but @efynwamama ,u really fucked up…now I don’t know who to trust or not to thanks to everyone that called and texted, this won’t stop me from shooting more skits…thank u God”

See video