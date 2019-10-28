[Video]: Vector Is A Very Competitive Person – Blaqbonez

Rapper Blaqbonez has shared his thoughts on the beef between MI and Vector.
The Mr. Boombastic rapper, who use to work with Vector but is now signed to M.I’s Chocolate City, also discussed why he thinks he is the best rapper in Africa.
Read Also: Rapper Blaqbonez Begs Davido For Album Release Date To Avoid Clash (Photo)
On why he believes he’s the best rapper in Africa, saying: “It’s based on quality, it doesn’t have anything to do with achievement… The best doesn’t have to be the most popular.”
Addressing the MI/Vector beef, Blaqbonez said “I personally think it (the beef) has gone from the first stage. Like MI said in his song, the first song Vector got popping with, there was a line at MI.
“He said ‘can I kill MI?’ He also referred to the fact that he’s short.”
Watch the interview below;
View this post on Instagram
Rapper, Blaqbonez explains the origin of the beef between #MI and #Vector; claims Kylie Jenner unfollowed him after she split from Travis. . . Rapper @blaqbonez , who calls himself the best rapper in Africa, has weighed in on the beef between MI and Vector. . . Blaqbonez, who once worked with Vector and is now signed to Chocolate City, of which MI is the CEO, gave his opinion on what caused the beef. . . He also claims #KylieJenner unfollowed him when she split from Travis Scott and he believes she did that because she didn't want great black rappers on her list to remind her of what she just lost. . . Head over to Linda Ikeji TV's YouTube page to watch the full video.