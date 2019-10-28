[Video]: Vector Is A Very Competitive Person – Blaqbonez

Rapper Blaqbonez has shared his thoughts on the beef between MI and Vector.

The Mr. Boombastic rapper, who use to work with Vector but is now signed to M.I’s Chocolate City, also discussed why he thinks he is the best rapper in Africa.

On why he believes he’s the best rapper in Africa, saying: “It’s based on quality, it doesn’t have anything to do with achievement… The best doesn’t have to be the most popular.”

Addressing the MI/Vector beef, Blaqbonez said “I personally think it (the beef) has gone from the first stage. Like MI said in his song, the first song Vector got popping with, there was a line at MI.

“He said ‘can I kill MI?’ He also referred to the fact that he’s short.”

Watch the interview below;

