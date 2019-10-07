[Video]: Watch Mercy Aigbe Twerks In New Video

by Temitope Alabi
Mercy Aigbe

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has shown her twerking skills in anew video posted on social media.

Following Mercy being announced as the 2019 BBNaija winner last night, the mom of two brought out her dancing skill as she danced and twerked in front of her TV to celebrate Mercy Eke’s victory.

The actress captioned the video;

Mercified Gang…,, Lambo for the money 😂🤣🤣🤣 yeahhhhhhhhbhh 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾

So many celebrities showed their support for Mercy during this show. The likes of Nkechi Blessing, Anita Joseph, Mercy AIgbe, Ddncia amongst many others supported Mercy to snag the grand prize.

Watch video below;

