Viral Lady With Bulgy Hand Finally Identified (Photo)

The lady in the several videos that went viral earlier in the week has been identified by Nigerian publisher, Chris Kehinde Nwandu.

Recall that from the videos that went viral, the woman was seen to have undergone the same ‘miraculous healing’ in the hands of many pastors.

Taking to his Facebook, the publisher shared a photo of himself with her as she was still seen with her bulgy arm.

Although nothing further has been said concerning the so-called miracle, Information Nigeria recalls that she was also used for miracle by a popular Nigerian Pastor.

See The Photo Here: