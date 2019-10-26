Viral Lady With Bulgy Hand Finally Identified (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

The lady in the several videos that went viral earlier in the week has been identified by Nigerian publisher, Chris Kehinde Nwandu.

Recall that from the videos that went viral, the woman was seen to have undergone the same ‘miraculous healing’ in the hands of many pastors.

Taking to his Facebook, the publisher shared a photo of himself with her as she was still seen with her bulgy arm.

READ ALSO – Fifth Pastor Spotted Using Woman With Bulgy Arm For Same Miracle (Video)

Although nothing further has been said concerning the so-called miracle, Information Nigeria recalls that she was also used for miracle by a popular Nigerian Pastor.

See The Photo Here:

Lady With Healing Hand
CKN’s post
Tags from the story
Miracle pastors
0

You may also like

''Is He Done With Combating Terrorism In His Country'' - Nigerians Ask After Buhari Left Nigeria To Tell World Leaders How To Combat Terrorism In Saudi Arabia

When It Was Time For RUGA, Buhari Was Faster Than Usain Bolt: Reno Omokri

Simi

If You Can’t Treat Your Help Like a Human Being, Leave Them Alone – Simi

Police

“Don’t say shoot me!” – Everything you should know when approaching a Nigerian Police Checkpoint

Amazing Story Of How A Nigerian Man Proposed To His Girlfriend At BBNaija Audition Yesterday (Pictures)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today; 23rd July

Char

Charly Boy calls on Amadioha and others to deal with corrupt leaders

No Ronaldo, No Problem: Gareth Bales Scores Again To Inspire Another Win For Madrid

Multichoice To Adjust DStv And GOtv Subscription Rates

Photos Of Uyo Church Building Collapse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *